U.S. provides 1.84 million more Pfizer vaccines to the Philippines

The United States, in partnership with the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, delivered an additional 1,842,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines as part of its worldwide effort to help end COVID-19.

The vaccines, delivered in two separate shipments to Manila on October 10 and 11, were part of the 500 million doses of Pfizer the United States is making available for distribution through COVAX, a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. This follows last week’s delivery of 5.57 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to the Philippines.

U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires, ad interim (CDA) Heather Variava joined National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. and other stakeholders at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to welcome the arrival of the October 10 shipment of 924,300 doses. Another 918,450 doses were delivered on October 11.

“We’re really proud to be part of this effort here in the Philippines to vaccinate the Filipino people including teenagers and children so we can get them back to school,” CDA Variava said.

As the largest donor to the COVAX facility, the United States has facilitated the delivery of more than 24.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines via COVAX, including more than 16.4 million doses provided by the American people.

The United States is working closely with Philippine stakeholders throughout the pandemic to protect public health and support the local response to COVID-19. To date, total U.S. government COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines amounts to over Php1.9 billion ($39 million).