19 Sep 2018

U.S. Government Supports Super Typhoon Ompong Response

from US Department of State
Manila, September 19, 2018 — Super Typhoon Ompong triggered flooding and landslides in the northern Philippines, killing at least 81 people, destroying crops and livelihoods, and damaging homes throughout northern Luzon. More than 180,000 found safety in government evacuation centers.

In support of ongoing relief work, the U.S. government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is partnering with a non-governmental organization to provide essential hygiene supplies for 5,500 people who lost their homes and livelihoods in Cagayan province.

“I would like to express again our deepest condolences for the victims of Typhoon Ompong. We commend the Government of the Philippines and local authorities for evacuating people before the storm and for their search and rescue efforts,” said U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim. “We hope that our support will provide comfort to the victims during this difficult time. We also hope to provide further assistance as needs are identified.”

In addition to this assistance, as part of USAID’s ongoing disaster preparedness programming with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the United Nations World Food Programme is transporting 1,000 metric tons of food to disaster-affected families.

About USAID

USAID is the lead U.S. government agency for international development and disaster assistance. In the Philippines, USAID partners with the national government to build a more stable, prosperous, and well-governed nation. For more information, visit http://www.usaid.gov/philippines or email infoph@usaid.gov.

