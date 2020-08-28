U.S. Government Assistance to Boost Davao City’s Campaign Against COVID-19

The U.S. government donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene kits to support Davao City’s efforts to address COVID-19. U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim handed over the items to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during a virtual event on Wednesday, August 26.

USAID, together with U.S. company Procter & Gamble, will provide 1,450 hygiene kits for the city, which will then distribute the kits to facilities caring for vulnerable sectors. The hygiene kits contain face masks, soap, laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, toothbrushes, and sanitary napkins. The PPE donation is part of the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s previously announced nearly Php15 million pesos worth of PPE and medical supplies to hospitals across the country.

This assistance is part of the U.S. government’s nearly Php1 billion ($20.5 million) investment to support the Philippine’s COVID-19 response.

“These efforts are the result of a longstanding special partnership between the United States and the Philippines. While the pandemic tests all of us, I know from my four years in the Philippines that the deep bond between our two countries will help us meet this challenge. In fact, I’m confident that we will come through this stronger together,” Ambassador Kim said.

This donation will augment ongoing U.S. government efforts in Davao City to respond to COVID-19. USAID assistance enhances laboratory and specimen transport systems, infection prevention and control, risk communication, health care waste management, disease surveillance, contact tracing, and case management. With local counterparts, USAID is also working to ensure the continued provision of vital tuberculosis, family planning, and maternal and child health services.

The U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency has supported Davao’s Bureau of Fire Protection with decontamination training and equipment, as well as boosted biosecurity efforts in both human and animal populations.

The United States has provided more than Php228 billion ($4.5 billion) in development assistance to the Philippines over the past 20 years, including over Php29 billion ($582 million) in health assistance.