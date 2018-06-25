U.S. Government Announces Php296.2 Million in Assistance for Women and Households Affected by Marawi Conflict

Davao, June 23 — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Michael Klecheski announced Php296.2 million ($5.55 million) in new assistance for humanitarian and recovery work in and around Marawi. The additional assistance will promote the role and inclusion of women in the recovery and rehabilitation of Marawi as well as support ongoing humanitarian assistance work in and around the city.

This assistance, which will be delivered through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), brings the total U.S. government contribution to humanitarian and recovery work in and around Marawi to more than Php1.7 billion ($31.95 million).

During the announcement, DCM Klecheski underscored the important role that women pay in building peace and security.

Women have been disproportionately impacted by the conflict in Marawi, including by psychological trauma, reduced mobility, and diminished participation in civic activities. Php136.1 million ($2.55 million) of this new assistance will respond to the needs of displaced persons, particularly women and girls, promote the leadership of women and girls in fostering peacebuilding and alternatives to violent extremism, as well as integrate gender into recovery and rehabilitation work.

In partnership with local governments and organizations, USAID will work with diverse groups of women to promote community dialogue and encourage civic engagement. USAID will also work to counter gender-based violence and trafficking in persons, and to help displaced girls return to school.

USAID invests in gender equality and women’s empowerment to promote the rights and well-being of women and girls around the world and to foster peaceful, resilient communities that are better prepared to cope with adversity and pursue development gains.

The remaining Php160.1 ($3 million) of the newly announced humanitarian assistance will be used to restore livelihoods through training and recovery grants to help more than 7,800 displaced families as well as provide water and sanitation for more than 10,000 displaced households inside and around Marawi City.

About USAID

USAID is the lead U.S. government agency for international development and disaster assistance. In the Philippines, USAID partners with the national government to build a more stable, prosperous, and well-governed nation. For more information, visit http://www.usaid.gov/philippines or email infoph@usaid.gov.