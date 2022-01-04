Urban case study: Safer and Prosperous - Baseco, Philippines

WHAT WAS ACHIEVED

Enhanced contribution to the SDGs at neighbourhood, district and citywide levels through education of 500 individuals on HIV&AIDS prevention, control, and treatment (SGD3); enhanced education of 1,070 children (SDG4); solid waste management projects through weekly coastal clean-ups (SDG11, SDG14); at least 50,000 individuals including children were equipped to deal with urban disasters risk reduction (SDG11); and 1,200 households improved their waste management practices (SDG 11).

Citywide partnership for citywide impact through regular collaboration and coordination with the local inter-agency network, schools, churches and corporate partners in the implementation of shared plans and issue-based projects.

Enhanced urban governance through promoting urban residents’ engagement and local-led advocacy for all urban communities to actively participate in the government’s planning and development processes at local and city levels; influencing policy and advocacy on urban issues affecting children (e.g., creation of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development; Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010; adoption of World Vision’s life skills modules by the Manila Department of Education and Manila Social Welfare Department).

Creation of safe and prosperous environment for children through 1,185 children being taught about Child Rights and Responsibilities; the set up of six Child-friendly Spaces benefiting 100 child scavengers and children of street sweepers and waste collectors; 2,544 students increasing their knowledge about waste sorting and recycling; and 263 savings groups being established with 6,634 members and a total savings of $1.2 million.