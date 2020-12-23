UPV, local leaders to implement measures on flood resilience

By Leonard T. Pineda, I

ILOILO CITY, Dec. 23 (PIA) – The University of the Philippines Visayas (UPV), in partnership with the Iloilo Provincial Government and the Iloilo City Government, shall implement measures for flood risk reduction and resilience in Iloilo.

During the 1st Flood Resiliency Summit held recently at the UPV Little Theater, top local chief executives namely Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr. of Iloilo Province and Mayor Jerry Treñas of Iloilo City, along with UPV Chancellor Clement Camposano signed a resolution to implement measures for flood risk reduction and resilience.

In the resolution, one of the measures that need to be implemented is the Comprehensive Drainage Masterplan for Iloilo City that includes the full implementation of Stages 2 and 3 of the Iloilo River Flood Control Project.

Likewise, it is necessary to strengthen and sustain the operation and maintenance of flood mitigation activities, facilities, structures, and drainage systems.

The resolution also called for the restoration and conservation of watersheds.

There is also a need to promote collaborative risk governance as a coherent approach to reducing risks of flooding.

Meanwhile, the flood resiliency summit came after the four-day webinar series dubbed “Reducing Iloilo’s Risk of Flooding,” which paved way for purposeful discussions of experts and other stakeholders.

The summit aimed at formulating policies and crafting resolutions which could help Iloilo, which is susceptible to floods due to typhoons. (JSC/LTP/PIA6 Iloilo/Thumbnail photo courtesy of UP Visayas IPO)