01 May 2019

Update on the Surigao del Norte series of earthquakes (As of 30 April 2019)

from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
A series of earthquakes is currently being monitored offshore Surigao del Norte. This started with a magnitude 5.5 earthquake, which occurred at 1:26 PM (PST) on 26 April 2019 and has continued to generate small- to moderate-size earthquakes.

As of 5:00 AM (PST) on 30 April, the Philippine Seismic Network has recorded 728 events with magnitudes ranging between 1.5-5.5, clustering in the same area/vicinity. These events are associated with the ongoing subduction of the Philippine Sea Plate along the Philippine Trench. At this early stage, the current earthquake activity may indicate two scenarios: it may continue with its present activity and eventually wane in the next few days, or this may culminate to a larger earthquake.

DOST-PHIVOLCS is continuously monitoring as earthquakes may continue to occur in the next several days. People in the area should take preparedness measures, and be guided by verified information. Regular updates will be posted in our website and official social media accounts.

