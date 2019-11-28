28 Nov 2019

Update: Mindanao Earthquake

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original

On 29 and 31 October 2019, two strong earthquakes hit Central Mindanao, with magnitudes of 6.3 and 6.6 (and intensity 7), respectively. Their epicenter was at the Municipality of Tulunan, Cotabato province. The quakes have caused scores of civilian casualties and severe damage to houses and government infrastructure such as […]

28 Nov 2019

On 29 and 31 October 2019, two strong earthquakes hit Central Mindanao, with magnitudes of 6.3 and 6.6 (and intensity 7), respectively. Their epicenter was at the Municipality of Tulunan, Cotabato province.

The quakes have caused scores of civilian casualties and severe damage to houses and government infrastructure such as school buildings, day care centers, health stations, and community water supply facilities. In the weeks that followed, we have seen a lot of suffering – with hundreds of thousands displaced and entire towns severely damaged.

The national government is leading the response with assistance from in-country humanitarian partners. UNHCR as “the Protection Cluster Lead” agency of the Humanitarian Country Team in the Philippines has already begun supporting local authorities in conducting rapid damage and needs assessments and addressing immediate humanitarian needs in earthquake-affected areas upon the request of the government.

UNHCR will continue to work closely with the government and humanitarian actors on the ground to alleviate suffering of displaced families, enhancing protection and building resilience.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.