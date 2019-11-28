Update: Mindanao Earthquake

On 29 and 31 October 2019, two strong earthquakes hit Central Mindanao, with magnitudes of 6.3 and 6.6 (and intensity 7), respectively. Their epicenter was at the Municipality of Tulunan, Cotabato province. The quakes have caused scores of civilian casualties and severe damage to houses and government infrastructure such as […]

28 Nov 2019

On 29 and 31 October 2019, two strong earthquakes hit Central Mindanao, with magnitudes of 6.3 and 6.6 (and intensity 7), respectively. Their epicenter was at the Municipality of Tulunan, Cotabato province.

The quakes have caused scores of civilian casualties and severe damage to houses and government infrastructure such as school buildings, day care centers, health stations, and community water supply facilities. In the weeks that followed, we have seen a lot of suffering – with hundreds of thousands displaced and entire towns severely damaged.

The national government is leading the response with assistance from in-country humanitarian partners. UNHCR as “the Protection Cluster Lead” agency of the Humanitarian Country Team in the Philippines has already begun supporting local authorities in conducting rapid damage and needs assessments and addressing immediate humanitarian needs in earthquake-affected areas upon the request of the government.

UNHCR will continue to work closely with the government and humanitarian actors on the ground to alleviate suffering of displaced families, enhancing protection and building resilience.