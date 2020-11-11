UNOSAT Tropical Cyclone VAMCO Population Exposure Analysis in Philippines 11 November 2020

Overview

Tropical Storm "Vamco" formed on November 9, 2020, as the 22nd named storm of the 2020 Pacific typhoon season. By 12:00 UTC on November 10, Vamco intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) of Philippines had raised a red alert status in Bicol Region (Region 5). According to PAGASA, the center of Vamco is more likely to make landfall over Quezon early Thursday morning, November 12, with a close approach of Catanduanes and Camarines Norte tomorrow afternoon and evening (LT), respectively. According to GDACS, Tropical Cyclone VAMCO20 can have a medium humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population and vulnerability.

Based on data of the forecasted tropical cyclone path of wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on 11 November 2020 08:00 local time), and population data from the WorldPop 2020, UNITAR-UNOSAT has prepared a population exposure analysis for the Philippines. About 10% of population of the Philippines living inside wind speed zone exceed 120 km/h, 26% living inside wind speed zone of 60-120 km/h and 31% living inside wind speed zone below 60 km/h