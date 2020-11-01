UNOSAT Tropical Cyclone GONI Population Exposure Analysis in Philippines 1 November 2020

Overview

Tropical cyclone GONI formed on 28 October 2020 over the Philippine Sea east of Catanduanes Island with the maximum sustained winds up to 102 km/h. The category 3 Tropical Storm GONI is forecast to reach the coastal of Philippines in the early morning of 1 November, with sustained winds up to 120 km/h and then heading to Viet Nam in the early morning of 5th November. According to GDACS, Tropical Cyclone GONI can have a high humanitarian impact based on the maximum sustained wind speed, exposed population, and vulnerability.

Based on data of the forecasted tropical cyclone path of wind speeds zones from Joint Research Centre (Issued on 1 November 2020 08:00 local time), and population data from WorldPop 2020, UNITAR-UNOSAT has prepared a population exposure analysis for the Philippines. About 10% of population of the Philippines living inside wind speed zone exceed 120 km/h, 6% living inside wind speed zone of 60-120 km/h and 32% living inside wind speed zone below 60 km/h.