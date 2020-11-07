The United States is providing immediate aid to respond to Super Typhoon Goni in The Philippines

Friday, November 6, 2020

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $200,000 in emergency assistance to support the efforts of the Government of the Republic of The Philippines to respond to Super Typhoon Goni, known locally as Rolly, the strongest storm to hit the islands since Typhoon Haiyan (known locally as Yolanda) in 2013.

With this assistance, the United States is funding a humanitarian partner on the ground in hard-hit Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Albay Provinces to provide food, emergency shelter, and other immediate assistance to help affected families meet their urgent needs. USAID has assigned a team of disaster experts based in Manila and USAID’s Regional Mission in Bangkok, Thailand, to coordinate the U.S. Government’s support to the response.

In addition, other USAID disaster-preparedness partners in The Philippines have rallied quickly to support the mobilization organized by the national government. Through a long-standing USAID-funded program to reduce the risk of disasters, the World Food Programme (WFP) is providing 35 trucks to help the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) transport relief supplies to affected areas. As of November 5, 2020, the WFP has delivered 117 metric tons of food and other emergency relief. With support from USAID, the International Organization for Migration is providing emergency-shelter materials to DSWD to support affected families, training the local staff that are managing emergency evacuation centers, and setting up family-size modular tents to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the centers.

USAID’s disaster experts continue to monitor the ongoing impact of this extremely active typhoon season. The United States stands with the Filipino people during this difficult time.

