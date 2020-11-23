The United States is Providing Additional Aid to Respond to Super Typhoon Goni in the Republic of the Philippines

Office of Press Relations press@usaid.gov Today, National Security Adviser (NSA) Robert C. O’Brien announced that the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing approximately $3.5 million in additional emergency assistance to support the Government of the Republic of the Philippines as it continues to respond to the after-effects of Super Typhoon Goni. As NSA O’Brien reiterated, the United States stands with the Filipino people during this difficult time.

The new funding builds on the initial $200,000 provided by USAID in the immediate aftermath of Super Typhoon Goni, known locally as Rolly, which made landfall over the Bicol Region in The Philippines on November 1, 2020, and was one in a series of typhoons that lashed the country in recent weeks. This assistance brings the total humanitarian funding pledged by the U.S. Government to support the response to the storm in The Philippines to approximately $3.7 million.

With this additional funding, USAID will finance humanitarian partners on the ground to provide emergency shelter, safe drinking water, hygiene and sanitation, and other immediate assistance to help affected families meet their urgent needs.

USAID’s disaster-preparedness partners in The Philippines also continue to support the national government’s response to Super Typhoon Goni. Through a long-standing USAID-funded program to reduce the risk of disasters, the World Food Programme (WFP) is providing logistical support to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Office of Civil Defense to transport relief supplies to affected areas. In addition, with funding from USAID, the International Organization for Migration has been distributing emergency-shelter materials, training DSWD’s local staff who are managing emergency evacuation centers, and providing family-size modular tents to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the centers.

USAID’s disaster experts based in Manila and the USAID Regional Mission in Bangkok, Thailand, are coordinating the U.S. Government’s response to this extremely active typhoon season in the Pacific.

For the latest updates on USAID’s humanitarian assistance in the Philippines, visit: USAID's humanitarian assistance in the Philippines.