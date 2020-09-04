United States Provides 100 Ventilators to the Philippines to Support COVID-19 Response

The United States donated 100 new, state-of-the-art ventilators and associated supplies to the Philippines to assist its fight against COVID-19. U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, and Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque led the handover of the ventilators at Malacañang Palace on Friday, August 28.

The donation delivers on President Trump’s offer of these critical supplies and supports the Philippines’ response to the pandemic. The ventilators, produced in the United States, include leading-edge and in-demand technology. They will be a life saving resource to patients requiring oxygen support.

“These ventilators are part of the continued partnership between the American people and our Philippine friends, partners, and allies. We will continue to work together to overcome COVID-19,” said Ambassador Kim.

In addition to the ventilators, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide clinical training and technical assistance to support health facilities to operate ventilators. In coordination with USAID and the Office of Civil Defense, DOH will facilitate the delivery of the ventilators to hospitals located across the Philippines.

This donation brings the total U.S. contribution to the Philippines’ COVID-19 response to more than Php1 billion ($22.6 million), provided through the U.S. State Department, USAID, and the U.S. Department of Defense. U.S. assistance bolsters health systems, supports economic recovery, and delivers vital humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations.

Through a comprehensive approach that includes both the U.S. public and private sectors, the U.S. is providing timely support to provide critical supplies in coordination with the Government of the Philippines and other partners.

For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, the United States has provided more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide.