The United States Announces Additional COVID-19 Funding to the Philippines

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Today, in Caloocan City, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff announced $5 million in additional COVID-19 funding, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to accelerate vaccine rollout in the Philippines. This assistance, funded through the American Rescue Plan, will support vaccine distribution for children and adults in line with the Philippine government’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts to intensify and strengthen the country’s wall of immunity.

Through USAID, the United States has trained health care workers, strengthened the vaccine supply chain, supported effective communications campaigns, deployed mobile vaccination clinics, and bolstered economic recovery efforts in the Philippines. The U.S. government has provided nearly $50 million in COVID response assistance to the Philippines and donated, in partnership with COVAX, more than 33 million COVID-19 doses since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, USAID has provided more than $10.6 billion to over 120 countries to address the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 664 million vaccines donated as of mid-November 2022. The United States is the largest bilateral donor to COVAX, the global vaccine initiative, and continues to lead the global fight against COVID-19.

For the latest updates on USAID’s COVID-19 work, visit https://www.usaid.gov/coronavirus.