UNIDO, Philippines to work on food security, innovation and climate change

MANILA, 29 September 2022 – Gerd Müller, Director General of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and Carlos D. Sorreta, Undersecretary for Multilateral and International Economic Relations at the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs, met to discuss further strengthening of cooperation and sign a Joint Declaration.

The document touches on a number of shared priorities, which sit high on the agendas of both the Philippines government and UNIDO. Food security is among them, and the two discussed ways to increase the productivity of agriculture and fisheries - both very important productive sectors in the country - and how to further integrate Filipino food produce into global value chains.

Director General Müller and Undersecretary Sorreta also agreed on the importance of renewable energy and industrial energy efficiency in fast-developing countries such the Philippines. In this context, there is a common focus on finding avenues to mainstream innovative and affordable technologies appropriate to the local context. Director General Müller expounded on UNIDO’s new motto: Progress by innovation.

Another area for strengthened cooperation is adaptation to climate change and environmental protection. The Philippines is the one of the countries most at risk from the climate crisis. In recent years, extreme weather events, such as tropical cyclones and heavy monsoon rain, have triggered disastrous floods and landslides. Just days before Müller arrived in Manila, a super typhoon hit the north-western Philippines, forcing thousands out of their homes and leaving many towns underwater.

Lastly, Sorreta and Müller discussed how to facilitate the inflow of finance and investment in national manufacturing, as well as the transfer of advanced technologies to Filipino small and medium enterprises, which are the country’s economic backbone.

Müller highlighted how the Joint Declaration is a framework to bolster UNIDO’s cooperation with the Philippines and further advance SDG9 and inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

The meeting marked the beginning of celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the basic co-operation agreement, signed in 1993, which serves as the foundation of cooperation between the Philippines and UNIDO.