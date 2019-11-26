UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #9 (26 November 2019)

Highlights

Since 19 November 2019:

Three new cases with circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 2 (cVDPV2) from Cotabato City, Midasayap (North Cotabato) and Talayang (Maguindanao).

First human case confirmed with VDPV type 1 from Basilan, an island province part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Case is not genetically linked to the environmental samples tested positive in Manila, indicating new emergence.

Four healthy children from Maguindanao were found with cVDPV2, all linked to previously detected cVDPV2 from Mindanao.

Five new environmental samples positive for cVDPV2 from several sites in Manila and 2 new environmental samples positive for cVDPV1 from two sites in Manila.

Start of synchronized polio vaccination campaign on 25 November until 7 December targeting 4.4 million children under 5 in National Capital Region (NCR) and 6 regions in Mindanao.

Current polio outbreak resulting from persistently low routine immunization coverage, and poor sanitation and hygiene.

Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Current Situation

First human case tested positive for VDPV1 from the island province of Basilan in BARMM is a 9-year female with no history of previous vaccination against polio. The virus is 3.3% nucleotide divergence from Sabin1 and not linked to the environmental samples tested positive in Manila.

Three additional positive cVDPV2 cases were found from Cotabato City, Midasayap (North Cotabato) and Talayang (Maguindanao). There is frequent travel within the BARMM provinces and to other parts of Mindanao as well all the way to Manila. The case in Cotabato City had recent travel to Talayang where the case occurred. Both Midasyap and Talayang are located within an hour of Datu Piang, where an earlier cVPDV2 case was found, which is the cultural hub of Maguindanao province.

Furthermore, 4 positive cVDPV2 samples from 4 healthy children were taken in Datu Piang, Maguindanao province, confirming there is circulation of VDPV2 in the area. The samples were taken before the outbreak response immunization activity in Datu Piang, Datu Paglas and Lambayong on 4-8 November.

All samples were tested by the National Polio Laboratory at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), whereas sequencing and genetic analysis is done at the NIID in Japan and additional genetic characterization provided by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The next round of the synchronized polio vaccination campaign started on 25 November and will last until 7 December targeting 4.4 million children under 5 in NCR and 6 regions in Mindanao.