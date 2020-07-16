UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #24 (16 July 2020)

Highlights

The total number of polio cases in the country remains at 16 as of 26 June 2020. The Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Currently, there are 13 cases of cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

The revised Philippines Phase 2 Poliovirus Outbreak response plan and budget have been submitted to GPEI waiting for OPRTT approval. The HR technical assistance surge has been tentatively approved through 30 September while the SIA budget is still under consideration.

The DOH Philippines plans to fund $10.56 million for SIA representing 82% of the Phase 2 SIA budget.

The WHO and UNICEF consultants in collaboration with the DOH Regions conducted a readiness assessment in Mindanao Region for the third round of bOPV targeting 3,102,974 children below 59 months old and 373,570 children from 60 months old to 119 months old.

Region 3 and 3 provinces of Region 4A started conducting a readiness assessment with the support of the WHO and UNICEF consultants for the first round of mOPV2 targeting 2,532,010 children below 59 months old.

The implementation of the mOPV2 campaign in Regions 3 and 4A are phase approach to gain important operational experience for conducting a vaccination campaign in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.