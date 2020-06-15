UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #22 (15 June 2020)

Highlights

The total number of polio cases in the country remains at 16 as of 14 May 2020. The Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Currently, there are 13 cases of cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

The Regional EPI Managers in Mindanao Region have already started conducting online orientation and microplanning for the third round of bOPV targeting 3,102,974 children below 59 months old and 373,570 children from 60 months old to 119 months old.

Region 3 and 3 provinces of Region 4A started conducting online orientation and microplanning for the first round of mOPV2 targeting 2,532,010 children below 59 months old.

The Synchronized Polio Vaccination (SPV) is scheduled on 20 July to 2 August 2020.