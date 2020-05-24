UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #21 (20 May 2020)

Highlights

The total number of polio cases in the country remains at 16 as of 14 May 2020. The Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Currently, there are 13 cases of cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

The second round of bOPV was completed on 1 March in Mindanao targeting 3,102,974 children below 59 months old and 373,570 children from 60 months old to 119 months old. A total of 3,043,629 children below 59 months old representing (98%) and 395,956 children from 60 months old to 119 months old (106%) were vaccinated.

In the National Capital Region, the second mOPV2 round was completed on 8 March, a total of 1,432,065 children under five were vaccinated (102%).