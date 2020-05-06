Philippines + 1 more
UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #20 (4 May 2020)
Highlights
The total number of polio cases in the country remains a t 17. The Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).
Currently, there are 14 cases of cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).
The second round of bOPV was completed on 1 March in Mindanao targeting 1,487,026 children under 5 and 1,989,517 children under 10. A total of 1,477,617 children under 5 representing (99.4%) and 1,961,968 children under 10 (98.6%) were vaccinated.
In the National Capital Region, the second mOPV2 round was completed on 8 March, a total of 1,432,065 children under five were vaccinated (102%).
On 12 March the Philippines raised the COVID-19 Alert System to Code Red sublevel 2 as recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), and imposed stringent physical distancing measures and community quarantine for 30 days which will have a significant impact on polio outbreak response activity. On 16 March, the entire Luzon was put on enhanced community quarantine until 13 April and extended to 15 May in areas including NCR. During subsequent weeks other regions in the Philippines also enforced the enhanced community quarantine further affecting the routine and other immunization services. The rapid response vaccination with mOPV2 in selected areas of Region 3 and the third round of bOPV planned for Mindanao, originally scheduled on 23 March have been postponed until further notice.