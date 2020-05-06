UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #20 (4 May 2020)

On 12 March the Philippines raised the COVID-19 Alert System to Code Red sublevel 2 as recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), and imposed stringent physical distancing measures and community quarantine for 30 days which will have a significant impact on polio outbreak response activity. On 16 March, the entire Luzon was put on enhanced community quarantine until 13 April and extended to 15 May in areas including NCR. During subsequent weeks other regions in the Philippines also enforced the enhanced community quarantine further affecting the routine and other immunization services. The rapid response vaccination with mOPV2 in selected areas of Region 3 and the third round of bOPV planned for Mindanao, originally scheduled on 23 March have been postponed until further notice.