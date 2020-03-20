UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #18 (20 February 2020)

Highlights

The total number of polio cases in the country remains at 17.

Currently, there are 14 cases of cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The second round of bOPV was completed on 1 March in Mindanao targeting 1,487,026 children under 5 and 1,989,517 children under 10. A total of 1,477,617 children under 5 representing (99.4%) and 1,961,968 children under 10 (98.6%) were vaccinated.

In the National Capital Region, the second mOPV2 round was completed on 8 March, a total of 1,432,065 children under five were vaccinated (102%).