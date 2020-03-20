Philippines + 1 more
UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #18 (20 February 2020)
Highlights
The total number of polio cases in the country remains at 17.
Currently, there are 14 cases of cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).
Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).
The second round of bOPV was completed on 1 March in Mindanao targeting 1,487,026 children under 5 and 1,989,517 children under 10. A total of 1,477,617 children under 5 representing (99.4%) and 1,961,968 children under 10 (98.6%) were vaccinated.
In the National Capital Region, the second mOPV2 round was completed on 8 March, a total of 1,432,065 children under five were vaccinated (102%).
The Philippines on 12 March raised the COVID-19 Alert System to Code Red sublevel 2 as recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATFEID), it has imposed stringent social distancing measures and community quarantine for 30 days which will have a significant impact on polio outbreak response activity. The rapid response vaccination with mOPV2 in selected areas of Region 3 and the third round of bOPV planned for Mindanao, originally scheduled on 23 March have been postponed until further notice