19 Feb 2020

UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #16 (19 February 2020)

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 19 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (2.1 MB)

Highlights

  • On 15 February, DOH confirmed a new cVDPV2 case, a one-year-old boy from Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, bringing the total number of polio cases in the country to 17.

  • Currently, there are 14 cases of cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

  • DOH also reported that an environmental sample collected from Butuanon River, Cebu tested positive for the poliovirus as confirmed by the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

  • The first Poliovirus Outbreak Response Assessment (OBRA) was held from 8-14 February. The team visited NCR, Mindanao and Davao City.

  • Third mOPV2 round started in Mindanao on 20 January targeting 3,102,973 children under 5. In the first 14 days of the campaign, 3,061,732 children under 5 were vaccinated (98.7%).

  • First mOPV2 round in NCR started on 27 January targeting 1,404,517 children under 5. A total of 1,386,5731 children under 5 were vaccinated (98.7%). The second round is planned for 24 February-8 March 2020.

  • Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

