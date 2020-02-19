UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #16 (19 February 2020)

Highlights

On 15 February, DOH confirmed a new cVDPV2 case, a one-year-old boy from Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, bringing the total number of polio cases in the country to 17.

Currently, there are 14 cases of cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

DOH also reported that an environmental sample collected from Butuanon River, Cebu tested positive for the poliovirus as confirmed by the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

The first Poliovirus Outbreak Response Assessment (OBRA) was held from 8-14 February. The team visited NCR, Mindanao and Davao City.

Third mOPV2 round started in Mindanao on 20 January targeting 3,102,973 children under 5. In the first 14 days of the campaign, 3,061,732 children under 5 were vaccinated (98.7%).

First mOPV2 round in NCR started on 27 January targeting 1,404,517 children under 5. A total of 1,386,5731 children under 5 were vaccinated (98.7%). The second round is planned for 24 February-8 March 2020.