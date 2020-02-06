UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #15 (6 February 2020)

Highlights

Since 27 January 2020, no new confirmed human case.

Currently, there are 13 cases of cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency-related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

Third round of Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio mOPV2 started in Mindanao on 20 January targeting 3,102,973 children under 5. In the first 14 days of the campaign, 3,057,875 children under 5 were vaccinated.

NCR on 27 January started its first mOPV rounds, and targets 1,404,517 children under 5. In the first 4 days of the campaign, 1,126,979 children under 5 were vaccinated (80.2%). The second round is planned for 24 February-8 March 2020.

The first poliovirus Outbreak Response Assessment (OBRA) is planned from 8-14 February.

Current polio outbreak resulted from persistently low routine immunization coverage, poor sanitation, and hygiene.