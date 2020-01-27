UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #14 (27 January 2019)

Highlights

Two new human cases confirmed with cVDPV2: 1 st from Quezon City in National Capital Region (NCR). Other case is from Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

Currently, 13 cases with cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency-related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

Limited polio outbreak immunization in areas affected with VDPV1 conducted in Zamboanga and Isabela (Region IX),

Lambayong (Region XII), and Basilan,

Sulu and Tawi-Tawi (BARMM) vaccinated 705,089 children under 10 (95.33%) on 6-15 January 2020.

Third round of the Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio started on 20 January in Mindanao, targeting 3.1 million children under 5 with monovalent Oral Polio Vaccine against poliovirus type 2 (mOPV2) until 2 February. In the first 6 days of the campaign, 2,788,632children under 5 were vaccinated (89.87%)

11.2 million doses of bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) to be procured for the Mindanao VDPV1 outbreak response rounds to replace borrowed routine immunization stocks

Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Technical Advisory Group recommended sending 323,000 doses of mOPV2 vaccine for 2 rounds in NCR targeting 1.4 million children under 5

Poliovirus Outbreak Response Assessment (OBRA) mission confirmed for 8-14 February.

Current polio outbreak resulting from persistently low routine immunization coverage, and poor sanitation and hygiene.