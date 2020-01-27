27 Jan 2020

UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #14 (27 January 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 27 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (1.1 MB)

Highlights

  • Two new human cases confirmed with cVDPV2: 1 st from Quezon City in National Capital Region (NCR). Other case is from Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

  • Currently, 13 cases with cVDPV2, one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency-related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

  • Limited polio outbreak immunization in areas affected with VDPV1 conducted in Zamboanga and Isabela (Region IX),
    Lambayong (Region XII), and Basilan,
    Sulu and Tawi-Tawi (BARMM) vaccinated 705,089 children under 10 (95.33%) on 6-15 January 2020.

  • Third round of the Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio started on 20 January in Mindanao, targeting 3.1 million children under 5 with monovalent Oral Polio Vaccine against poliovirus type 2 (mOPV2) until 2 February. In the first 6 days of the campaign, 2,788,632children under 5 were vaccinated (89.87%)

  • 11.2 million doses of bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) to be procured for the Mindanao VDPV1 outbreak response rounds to replace borrowed routine immunization stocks

  • Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) Technical Advisory Group recommended sending 323,000 doses of mOPV2 vaccine for 2 rounds in NCR targeting 1.4 million children under 5

  • Poliovirus Outbreak Response Assessment (OBRA) mission confirmed for 8-14 February.

  • Current polio outbreak resulting from persistently low routine immunization coverage, and poor sanitation and hygiene.

  • Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

