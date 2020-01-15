15 Jan 2020

UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #13 (15 January 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 15 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (1.18 MB)

Highlights

  • Two new cases with cVDPV2: a 2-year old and a 3-year old boy from Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

  • Currently 11 human cases confirmed with cVDPV2; one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency-related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

  • Three cVDPV1 cases from Sabah, Malaysia are all genetically linked to the Basilan case.

  • Limited polio outbreak immunization in areas affected with VDPV1 conducted in Zamboanga and Isabella (Region IX), Lambayong (Region XII), and the island province s of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi (BARMM) vaccinated 689,273 children under 10 (93.2% of the target) on 6-12 January 2020. Two more rounds planned for same areas and children on 17 February-1 March and 23 March-4 April 2020

  • Preparations ongoing for 3 more rounds against poliovirus type 1 and 2 in Mindanao targeting 3.3 million children under 5 up to April 2020.

  • Additionally, two more rounds planned in National Capital Region (NCR) against poliovirus type 2 targeting 1.4 million children under 5 up to March 2020. Department of Health (DOH), UNICEF and WHO experts conducted orientation on 10 January.

  • 2.9 million doses of monovalent Oral Polio Vaccinate against poliovirus type 2 (mOPV2) were shipped through UNICEF for NCR, with a further 300,000 doses still needed to complete all pending rounds

  • Airport closure due to the eruption of the Taal volcano near Metro Manila causing some delay in the deployment of consultants.

  • Current polio outbreak resulting from persistently low routine immunization coverage, and poor sanitation and hygiene.

  • Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

