UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #13 (15 January 2019)

Highlights

Two new cases with cVDPV2: a 2-year old and a 3-year old boy from Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)

Currently 11 human cases confirmed with cVDPV2; one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiency-related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

Three cVDPV1 cases from Sabah, Malaysia are all genetically linked to the Basilan case.

Limited polio outbreak immunization in areas affected with VDPV1 conducted in Zamboanga and Isabella (Region IX), Lambayong (Region XII), and the island province s of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi (BARMM) vaccinated 689,273 children under 10 (93.2% of the target) on 6-12 January 2020. Two more rounds planned for same areas and children on 17 February-1 March and 23 March-4 April 2020

Preparations ongoing for 3 more rounds against poliovirus type 1 and 2 in Mindanao targeting 3.3 million children under 5 up to April 2020.

Additionally, two more rounds planned in National Capital Region (NCR) against poliovirus type 2 targeting 1.4 million children under 5 up to March 2020. Department of Health (DOH), UNICEF and WHO experts conducted orientation on 10 January.

2.9 million doses of monovalent Oral Polio Vaccinate against poliovirus type 2 (mOPV2) were shipped through UNICEF for NCR, with a further 300,000 doses still needed to complete all pending rounds

Airport closure due to the eruption of the Taal volcano near Metro Manila causing some delay in the deployment of consultants.

Current polio outbreak resulting from persistently low routine immunization coverage, and poor sanitation and hygiene.