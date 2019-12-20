UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #12 (20 December 2019)

Highlights

Two healthy contacts were confirmed with cVDPV2 in the past week - Currently 9 human cases confirmed with cVDPV2; one case with cVDPV1; one case with VDPV1; and one case with immunodeficiencyrelated VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2).

One case of cVDPV1 from Malaysia was confirmed as genetically linked to the Basilan case.

Synchronized polio vaccination campaign conducted on 25 November-13 December (including 7 days of extension) vaccinated 1,404,517 (110%) children under 5 with bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) against poliovirus type 1 in National Capital Region (NCR), and 2,937,327 (95%) with monovalent OPV against poliovirus type 2 (mOPV2) in Mindanao.

Department of Health (DOH) planning to conduct outbreak immunization with bOPV targeting 710,296 children under 10 in the Sulu Archipelago, Zamboanga City and Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat on 6-12 January 2020.

Additional 4 rounds of vaccination planned for February-March 2020 in NCR with mOPV2 and in Mindanao with bOPV.

Current polio outbreak resulting from persistently low routine immunization coverage, and poor sanitation and hygiene.

Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)

Circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 1 (cVDPV1)

A cVDPV1 case in Sabah State, Malaysia was confirmed to be genetically linked to the Basilan case by the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL) in Australia. Since the two viruses are genetically linked they are both classified as circulating.

All 13 cVDPV1 environmental samples found in Manila are all genetically linked.

DOH agreed to conduct 2 additional rounds of immunization against poliovirus type 1 in Mindanao in February-March 2020, using bOPV.

Circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 2 (cVDPV2)

All 9 human cases and 17 environmental samples confirmed with cVDPV2 are genetically linked. All human cases were reported from Mindanao (BARMM and Region XII), whereas environmental samples were found in NCR and Davao.

DOH agreed to conduct 2 additional rounds of immunization against poliovirus type 2 in NCR in FebruaryMarch 2020, using mOPV2.

All samples were tested by the National Polio Laboratory at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), whereas sequencing and genetic analysis is done at the NIID in Japan and additional genetic characterization provided by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).