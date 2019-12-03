UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Polio Outbreak Situation Report #10 (3 December 2019)

Highlights

No new cases reported in the past week - Currently 6 human cases confirmed with circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 2 (cVDPV2), and one case with type 1 (VDPV1), all from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). There is also one case with immunodeficiency-related VDPV type 2 (iVDPV2) from Laguna.

Synchronized polio vaccination campaign started on 25 November so far vaccinated 3,953,754 children under 5, which is 90% of the target total 4.4 million children under 5. With 5 more days to go, 99% of the target 1,276,993 children were vaccinated in National Capital Region (NCR) and 87% of the target 3,111,649 children in Mindanao.

Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) may affect the second week of the campaign operations in NCR due to heavy rain and possible flooding.

Current polio outbreak resulting from persistently low routine immunization coverage, and poor sanitation and hygiene.

Philippines is affected by both cVDPV1 and cVDPV2. cVDPV is considered a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Current Situation

Currently 6 human cases and 13 environmental samples confirmed with cVDPV2, which are all genetically linked. All human cases were reported from BARMM, whereas environmental samples were found in NCR and Davao.

All 13 cVDPV1 environmental samples found in Manila are genetically linked, whereas the first human case confirmed with VDPV1 from the island province of Basilan in BARMM was found to not closely related to cVDPV1 detected in Manila, but with possible genetic linkage which will be confirmed or not following pending evolutionary analysis.

Case investigation into the VDPV1 case was conducted in Maluso, Basilan by Department of Health (DOH) staff from Manila jointly with the BARMM Ministry of Health, provincial and city health officers. Stool specimens were collected from 22 household members and children in the community, as well as environmental samples by Basilan sanitary inspectors.