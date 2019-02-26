26 Feb 2019

UNICEF-WHO Philippines: Measles Outbreak, Situation Report 3, 26 February 2019

from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Current Situation

Between 1 January and 23 February 2019, 12,736 measles cases including 203 deaths were officially reported through the routine surveillance system from the Philippines Department of Health (DoH): a significant increase compared to 2,789 cases and 25 deaths reported in the same time period in 2018 (see Table 1).

With a median age of 2 years old, 57% of measles cases are under 5 years of age. Data from 2018 shows that 10% of cases are between 6 and 15 years of age, whereas 15% are between 16 and 30 years of age. The majority of measles cases are male (53%).

As of 23 February 2019, 63% of cases are not vaccinated.

