UNICEF supplies reach typhoon-affected children; PHP135m still needed to cover children’s needs

MANILA, 26 November 2020—More than two weeks after Typhoon Ulysses/Vamco made landfall in the Philippines, children are now benefiting from emergency assistance made possible through the generosity of UNICEF supporters.

On 25 November, UNICEF revised its Super Typhoon Goni/Rolly appeal to include the Typhoon Ulysses Vamco response amounting to PhP250 million. UNICEF joined the assessment mission and revealed concerns for children in WASH, health & nutrition, education and child protection.

UNICEF has received PhP115 million so far from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and from individual donors, including PhP23.1 million in supplies. UNICEF is calling for urgent support to fill the PhP135 million funding shortfall to augment prepositioned supplies and respond to the dangers continuously being faced by children, especially in preparation for weather disturbances forecasted until the end of 2020.

Around PhP6 million in supplies have been received by children and families. These include hygiene kits, water quality testing equipment, generator, electrical pumps, latrines, water purification tablets, teachers & learners kits containing notebooks, crayons, blackboard & chalk, and child friendly space kits containing tents, toys and foam mats. These supplies stand to benefit around 9,000 people.

“During emergencies, children are the most vulnerable. We thank those who have given their time, effort and resources to ease the suffering of children affected by the typhoons and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our work is far from over,” Ms. Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF Philippines Representative, says.

UNICEF has also received additional requests from partners and local governments after Typhoon Ulysses/Vamco. UNICEF is delivering water tanks & bladders, water quality monitoring supplies, water purification tablets, hygiene kits, tarpaulins, oral rehydration salts, ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF), face masks, face shields, and tents for children and families affected in Quezon, Rizal, Laguna and Tuguegarao.

Donate at https://donate.unicef.ph to support UNICEF’s ongoing assistance to the most vulnerable families affected by disasters and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

