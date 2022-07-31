UNICEF stands ready to reach children affected by the Philippines earthquake

MANILA, 27 July 2022 – UNICEF is concerned about the situation of children and families affected by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Northern Philippines at 8:43 am local time. UNICEF and partners are assessing the immediate needs of affected communities and stand ready to support the Government-led emergency response.

Early reports from the epicenter in Abra and nearby provinces confirm damage to homes, hospitals, roads, and other infrastructure. The impact of the earthquake was felt in the capital Manila, more than 400 km from Abra, where buildings have been evacuated temporarily. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded more than 13 aftershocks as of 12 p.m.

In any emergency, children are among the most vulnerable. Our hearts go out to children affected and our first priority is to ensure their lives are saved and protected. Children and families may have been displaced and injured as a result of the earthquake and could be in urgent need of shelter, clean water, medical care, protection, and psychosocial support.

As National Disaster Resilience Month in July comes to a close, the earthquake is a stark reminder of the need to continuously improve emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction in the Philippines – a country that is prone to typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. UNICEF advocates for child-centred disaster risk reduction and placing children at the center of emergency preparedness and response efforts.

UNICEF’s prepositioned emergency supplies are on standby to support the Government’s relief efforts and our teams are ready to be deployed to reach children and families in the affected areas.

