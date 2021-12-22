UNICEF Philippines Typhoon Rai/Odette - Humanitarian Situation Report No.1 (22 December 2021)

Highlights

Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) entered the Philippines on 14 December as a category 5 making the first landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on 16 December. The typhoon made eight more landfalls in four regions (ACAPS,19 Dec).

An estimated 12 million pupils in 11 regions were affected as educational activities were interrupted or suspended in approximately 30,000 schools. Affected families urgently need food packs and ready-to-eat meals, drinking water, hygiene kits, medicine and medical personnel, psychosocial support and protection services, emergency shelter and shelter repair kits, and fuel (OCHA, 20 Dec).