Philippines
UNICEF Philippines (Typhoon Rai) Humanitarian Situation Report, 9 May 2022
Attachments
Highlights
Through the continuing UNICEF response to communities affected by Super Typhoon Rai (Odette), 120,484 children and women have accessed primary healthcare in UNICEF-supported facilities; 86,180 individuals have been reached by emergency water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies; 77,138 children have been screened for wasting; 7,579 people were given access to safely report sexual exploitation and abuse; access of 37,657 children to education has been supported; and humanitarian cash transfers have benefitted 1,783 households. Messaging on prevention and access to services has reached more than 5.5 million people.
UNICEF reiterates its call for all partners to continue supporting emergency response, as the needs in the affected areas remain significant, especially as some areas in Region VIII have again been impacted by Tropical Storm Megi (Agaton).
UNICEF has received US$12.4 million (31 per cent) for the response, leaving a funding gap of US$27.4 million (69 per cent). These resources are for both Typhoon Rai and the continuing COVID-19 response.
Situation in Numbers
2.4 million people and 912,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance
133,800 children at risk of malnutrition
2.4 million people in need of health services
2.4 million people in need of WASH services
912,000 children in need of protection services
711,000 children in need of education in emergency support