UNICEF Philippines (Typhoon Rai) Humanitarian Situation Report, 9 May 2022

Through the continuing UNICEF response to communities affected by Super Typhoon Rai (Odette), 120,484 children and women have accessed primary healthcare in UNICEF-supported facilities; 86,180 individuals have been reached by emergency water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies; 77,138 children have been screened for wasting; 7,579 people were given access to safely report sexual exploitation and abuse; access of 37,657 children to education has been supported; and humanitarian cash transfers have benefitted 1,783 households. Messaging on prevention and access to services has reached more than 5.5 million people.