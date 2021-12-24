UNICEF Philippines Super Typhoon Rai/Odette - Humanitarian Situation Report No.2 (24 December 2021)

Highlights

Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) entered the Philippines on 14 December as a category 5 making the first landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on 16 December. The typhoon made eight more landfalls in four regions (ACAPS,19 Dec).

UNICEF is asking for US$ 11 million to reach at least 200,000 most affected children: $6M for WASH; $1.5M for Health; $1.5M for Nutrition; $500K for Child Protection; and $1.5M for Education.

Food, potable water, temporary shelter and repair kits, hygiene kits, medical supplies, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities as well as protection and psychological services are urgently needed (UN Philippines Humanitarian Needs and Priorities [HNP], 24 Dec).

On 20 December, the Government declared a ‘state of calamity’ in Regions IV-B, VI, VII, VIII, X and XIII for a period of one year (HNP, 24 December).

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Initial data from the Consolidated Rapid Assessment Report of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), Inter- Cluster Coordination Group, and Mindanao Humanitarian Team released on 20 December show that communities in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands in CARAGA, Southern Leyte in Region VIII, and Bohol and Cebu in Region VII are most severely affected. According to the National Government, as of 20 December, power has been restored in only 9 per cent of the 227 affected cities and municipalities; and communication lines for 106 of the 136 affected cities and municipalities have been restored. Furthermore, preliminary data reported 20,102 destroyed and 34,681 damaged houses.

Shelter (including core relief items and non-food items; camp coordination and management; water, sanitation, and hygiene [WASH]); food security; health; education; and psychosocial support and protection have been identified as priority areas. Priority needs include food, potable water, temporary shelter and emergency shelter repair kits, fuel, hygiene kits, medical supplies, psychosocial support and protection services, and transport. Affected people expressed their preference for cash assistance to access local markets for when these are restored.