UNICEF Philippines Super Typhoon Rai/Odette - Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (13 January 2022)

Highlights

Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) entered the Philippines on 14 December as a category 5, making the first landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on 16 December. It made eight more landfalls in four regions (ACAPS, 19 December). It brought torrential rains, violent winds, floods, and storm surges. Overnight, the typhoon resulted in death and injuries, left thousands of families homeless, and interrupted essential service delivery.

Building on its solid preparedness plans, UNICEF and its partners were among the first responders to the humanitarian impact of the typhoon. At the beginning of January, UNICEF activated its contingency partnerships with Action Against Hunger, Children and Family Services International, and Plan International to support the WASH, child protection, and education in emergencies response in the typhoonaffected communities.

To date, UNICEF has reached over 45,000 individuals with emergency WASH supplies. More than 2,700 individuals had improved access to temporary district hospitals and rural health units established in the tents and/or to COVID-19 infection prevention and control measures.

UNICEF appeals for US$11.48 million to reach at least 200,000 children and their families who are most affected. Almost one month into the emergency, UNICEF has received US$4.4 million (38%), leaving a funding gap of US$7 million (62%).

Situation in Numbers

864,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

414,720 girls

449,280 boys

(UN Philippines, HNP, 24 Dec)

US$ 11 million to reach 200,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

(UNICEF Philippines, 27 Dec)

7,772,912 affected people

(DSWD DROMIC, 9 January)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Sixteen million people currently live in the severely affected areas, with 2.4 million needing assistance. The Government of the Philippines reported widespread humanitarian impact, among others: 41,719 individuals are still hosted in evacuation centres, and more than 1.36 million houses and 2,057 schools are damaged.

Children bear the brunt of this climate crisis where child protection services have been disrupted. The likelihood of prolonged disruption of livelihoods may foster push factors for online and offline sexual abuse and exploitation, child labor, and child and human trafficking, among others. The repairs on damaged schools will take several months and will significantly hamper the return of children. Distance learning is also impacted as households focus on recovery, shelters are affected, and the home learning environment is disrupted. The education sector estimates that 217 million children will need education in emergencies support, while the sector targets 520,000 most vulnerable children. The child protection partners target 98,700 most vulnerable children with child protection in emergencies services.

UNICEF is seriously concerned about the dire WASH situation in the typhoon-affected communities which could quickly lead to the further spread of diarrhoea and other WASH-related diseases, as well as the resurgence of COVID-19 infections. An estimated 2.3 million people need WASH assistance, while the WASH cluster will target 520,000 with emergency WASH services.

The health and nutrition services in the affected areas have also been disrupted. The populations are likely to experience outbreaks of diseases and acute malnutrition, in addition to the continued disruption of essential health services. The surge of COVID-19 cases is expected due to complications related to hygiene management and infection prevention and control. The nutrition of 2.6 million people is affected. The cluster targets 345,000 people, including 275,000 children under 5 years of age.