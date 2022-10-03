UNICEF Philippines Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 (Typhoon Rai) 30 September 2022

Reporting Period: 15 August to 11 September

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

912,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance

2,400,00 People in need of humanitarian assistance

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF continues to wrap up its response to Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) and the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on residual humanitarian needs and rehabilitation and recovery efforts. To date, UNICEF and its partners have supported the access of 137,759 children and women to primary healthcare; of 282,701 individuals to emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure, supplies, and services; of 183,342 children to screening for wasting; of 39,028 people to safe channels to report sexual exploitation and abuse; of 23,573 children and caregivers to mental health and psychosocial support services; of 110,848 children to learning continuity; of 3,853 households to humanitarian cash transfers; and of 5.5 million to messaging on prevention and access to essential services.

These developments are supported by close to US$16 million mobilized for the super typhoon, the COVID-19 pandemic, and for strengthening disaster preparedness. The humanitarian resources received amount to 40 per cent of UNICEF’s appeal worth US$39.8 million.

FUNDING OVERVIEW ANDPARTNERSHIPS

UNICEF appeals for US$39.8 million to provide humanitarian services to 492,000 people, which include 293,000 children, in the Philippines. The appeal covers two pillars: (a) UNICEF’s humanitarian preparedness and response to Typhoon Rai-affected areas in 11 regions with 72 per cent of overall funding, and (b) nationwide COVID-19 prevention and response with 28 per cent of overall funding. Flexible and timely humanitarian funding is required to meet the pressing needs of children and their families in disaster-affected areas who are experiencing the devastating impacts of the typhoon and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to the generous and valuable contributions to the response by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and the Governments of Japan, Korea, France, and New Zealand. Furthermore, UNICEF made over US$4.6 million funding from UNICEF Thematic Funds, National Committee contributions and the private sector available to scale up the emergency response in affected areas (out of which US$1.4 million is a loan).

UNICEF implements the programme in partnership with the following government agencies: the Department of Health (DOH), the National Nutrition Council (NNC), the Department of Education (DepEd), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the National Child Protection Working Group (NCPWG) and their sub-national counterparts. Furthermore, UNICEF has partnered with national and international nongovernmental organizations, namely, Action Against Hunger, Community and Family Services International (CFSI), Plan International, Save the Children, Bantay Bata, Samaritan’s Purse, ACTED, A Single Drop for Safe Water (ASDSW), ECPAT Philippines, and other United Nations agencies.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

COVID-19 health protocols continue to be adhered to and emphasized. Health and nutrition services are focused on strengthening local capacities on service delivery and emergency preparedness and response. The WASH Cluster continues its multi-phase recovery and rehabilitation strategic planning and implementation, regaining and expanding Zero Open Defecation programmes. Repair and rehabilitation of damaged household and institutional water systems and sanitation facilities also continue.

Child protection (CP) and gender-based violence (GBV) humanitarian actors and service providers continuously create awareness and understanding among the displaced and affected communities, further strengthening protection systems and environment. There remains the need to enhance the capacities of local governments and communities to improve the delivery of services and access to information and referrals, and sustain CP, GBV in emergencies, and mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS) as they recover and rehabilitate. The need for psychosocial support services particularly for children, adolescents, and youth including women and those with disabilities remains a critical concern raised by stakeholders and may continue to be a need for the foreseeable future.

The resumption of in-person classes for basic education on 22 August 2022 and for Early Childhood Education (ECE) on 5 September 2022 has somehow helped the learners to rebuild their peer support group which is a positive way of building resilience.