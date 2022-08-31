UNICEF Philippines Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8 (Typhoon Rai) 31 August 2022

Reporting Period 1 July to 14 August

HIGHLIGHTS

Eight months after Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) made landfall, UNICEF and its partners remain committed to addressing residual humanitarian needs. The continuing response has been enabled by mobilized funds amounting to US$16 million to address the impacts of the typhoon and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and to strengthen disaster preparedness.

This figure amounts to 40 per cent of UNICEF’s total appeal of US$39.8 million.

With this, UNICEF's response to Typhoon Rai and COVID-19 has supported the access of 134,917 children and women to primary healthcare; 219,417 individuals benefited from emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure, supplies, and services; 147,488 children were screened for wasting; 30,561 people safely tapped into sexual exploitation and abuse reporting channels; 22,704 children and caregivers accessed mental health and psychosocial support services; 97,174 children benefitted from learning continuity; 3,853 households received humanitarian cash transfers; and 5.5 million people were reached with prevention and service access messaging.