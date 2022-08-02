UNICEF Philippines Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7 (Typhoon Rai) 30 July 2022

Highlights
-
Six months into the response to Super Typhoon Rai (Odette), UNICEF has mobilized US$14.4 million to address humanitarian needs arising from the typhoon and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and to strengthen preparedness for future disasters. This figure amounts to 36 per cent of UNICEF’s total appeal of US$39.8 million.
-
Through the resources received, UNICEF’s response to Typhoon Rai and COVID-19 has catered to 129,264 children and women accessing primary healthcare in UNICEF-supported facilities; 202,187 individuals benefitting from emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure, supplies and services; 146,359 children screened for wasting; 21,965 people safely tapping into sexual exploitation and abuse reporting channels; 19,838 children and caregivers accessing mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS); 53,227 children benefiting from learning continuity; and 1,864 households receiving humanitarian cash transfers. Messaging on prevention and access to services has likewise reached more than 5.5 million people.
SITUATION IN NUMBERS
2,400,000 People in need of humanitarian assistance
912,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance