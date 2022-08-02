UNICEF Philippines Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7 (Typhoon Rai) 30 July 2022

Six months into the response to Super Typhoon Rai (Odette), UNICEF has mobilized US$14.4 million to address humanitarian needs arising from the typhoon and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and to strengthen preparedness for future disasters. This figure amounts to 36 per cent of UNICEF’s total appeal of US$39.8 million.

Through the resources received, UNICEF’s response to Typhoon Rai and COVID-19 has catered to 129,264 children and women accessing primary healthcare in UNICEF-supported facilities; 202,187 individuals benefitting from emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure, supplies and services; 146,359 children screened for wasting; 21,965 people safely tapping into sexual exploitation and abuse reporting channels; 19,838 children and caregivers accessing mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS); 53,227 children benefiting from learning continuity; and 1,864 households receiving humanitarian cash transfers. Messaging on prevention and access to services has likewise reached more than 5.5 million people.