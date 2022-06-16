UNICEF Philippines Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 (Typhoon Rai) 10 June 2022

Highlights

• Nearly six months after Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) made landfall, UNICEF and its humanitarian partners remain focused on serving affected communities. Activities in response to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic likewise continue.

• For both the Typhoon Rai and COVID-19 response, 125,153 children and women have accessed primary healthcare in UNICEF-supported facilities; 175,837 individuals have been served by emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) supplies; 120,991 children have been screened for wasting; 17,901 people were given access to safely report sexual exploitation and abuse; access of 44,112 children to education has been supported; and humanitarian cash transfers have benefitted 1,864 households. Messaging on prevention and access to services has reached more than 5.5 million people.

• UNICEF is appealing for US$39.8 million to respond to the humanitarian needs brought about by Typhoon Rai and COVID-19 and bolster its preparedness capacities. Thus far, US$12.83 million (32 per cent) has been received, leaving a funding gap of US$26.93 million (68 per cent).

Situation in Numbers

2.4 million people and 912,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance

133,800 children at risk of malnutrition

2.4 million people in need of health services

2.4 million people in need of WASH services

912,000 children in need of protection services

711,000 children in need of education in emergency support

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

With the shift towards early recovery and government transitions following the national and local elections, the needs of the most vulnerable 2.4 million people, including 912,000 children, must be addressed. Health and nutrition services have resumed but still face constraints in usable facilities, equipment, and personnel. Dengue cases are rising in both Southern Leyte and Caraga, underscoring continuing needs for adequate disease surveillance, case management, and sanitation. The WASH Cluster continues its multi-phase recovery and rehabilitation strategic plan in collaboration with the Shelter and Camp Coordination and Camp Management Clusters. Child protection and mental health and psychosocial support services remain an urgent need. While 98 per cent of public schools in Southern Leyte and 65 per cent of schools in Caraga have reopened, only a few grade levels have conducted limited in-person classes due to damage to classrooms, highlighting the urgent need for repair and reconstruction.