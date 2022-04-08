UNICEF Philippines Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (Typhoon Rai) 08 April 2022

Highlights

• UNICEF continues to expand the reach of its humanitarian efforts to cater to the urgent needs of families and children in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Rai (Odette). The typhoon, which first made landfall on 16 December, left hundreds dead and hundreds of thousands of families homeless and disrupted basic services, especially in Visayas and Mindanao.

• 107,126 children and women have accessed primary healthcare in UNICEFsupported facilities; 70,817 individuals have been reached by emergency water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies; 53,607 children have been screened for wasting; 6,053 people were given access to safely report sexual exploitation and abuse; and access of 13,891 children to education has been supported. Messaging on prevention and access to services has reached more than 2.8 million people.

• UNICEF has received US$11.4 million (29 per cent) for the response, leaving a funding gap of US$28.3 million (71 per cent). UNICEF calls on all partners to continue prioritizing emergency response, as the needs in the affected areas remain significant.