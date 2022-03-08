UNICEF Philippines Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Typhoon Rai) 08 March 2022

Highlights

• UNICEF continues to scale up its response to children affected by Super Typhoon Rai (Odette). The typhoon left hundreds dead, hundreds of thousands of families homeless, and disrupted basic services, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao islands.

• To date, UNICEF has reached over 67,000 individuals with emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) supplies; over 2,400 individuals have accessed temporary district hospitals and rural health facilities established in UNICEF tents; and 2,450 health workers and community members have been provided with personal protective equipment.

• UNICEF’s programmes have also screened 24,000 children for malnutrition, with more than 12,000 6- to 59-month-old children receiving vitamin A supplementation. An additional 8,000 children and caregivers have accessed mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and more than 13,000 children have accessed education supplies and services.

• On 3 February, UNICEF published its Humanitarian Action for Children Appeal for US$39.8 million to provide humanitarian services to 492,000 people, including 293,000 children in the Philippines. UNICEF has received $7.2 million (18 per cent), leaving a funding gap of $32.5 million (82 per cent). UNICEF calls on all partners to continue prioritizing emergency response, as the needs in the affected areas remain high.