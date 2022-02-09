UNICEF Philippines Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Typhoon Rai) 8 February 2022

Highlights

Just six weeks ago, Super Typhoon Rai, locally known as Odette, made its first landfall on 16 December 2021, bringing torrential rains, violent winds, floods, and storm surges to the Visayas and Mindanao Islands. Overnight, the Typhoon left hundreds of dead, hundreds of thousands of families homeless, and basic services disrupted.

Despite government and local civil society's massive and rapid response, the needs are tremendous. In line with the Government's priorities, UNICEF – together with the Humanitarian Country Team – increased its targets and expanded areas of operation to the worst affected areas of Bohol and Cebu in Region VII, in addition to ongoing work in CARAGA and Regions VI and VIII, including Negros Occidental and Palawan.

On 3 February, UNICEF published its Humanitarian Action for Children Appealed for US$39.8 million to provide humanitarian services to 492,000 people and 293,000 children in the Philippines. UNICEF has received $6.8 million (17 per cent), leaving a funding gap of $32.8 million (83 per cent).

To date, UNICEF reached over 46,000 individuals with emergency WASH supplies. In addition, 2,100 individuals have accessed temporary district hospitals and rural health facilities established in UNICEF tents. Around 1,841 children were screened for malnutrition, while 2,071 children and caregivers have accessed mental health and psychosocial support. More than 9,000 children have accessed education supplies and services.

Situation in Numbers

2.4 million people and 912,000 children in need of humanitarian response

133,800 children at risk of malnutrition

2.4 million people in need of health services

2,4 million people in need of WASH services

912,000 children in need of protection services

711,000 children in need of education in emergency support

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Sixteen million people live in severely affected areas, and 2.4 million people, including 912,0002 children, require humanitarian assistance. Over 140,0003 people are still in evacuation centres. The typhoon has taken a significant toll on the most vulnerable, especially children, who are faced with increased risks to their survival and physical and mental wellbeing. The Government further estimates that more than 1.2 million most vulnerable household beneficiaries, including an estimated 3.6 million children (assuming three children per household) of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) were affected by Typhoon Rai, further pushing them deeper into poverty. This estimate does not include households who have fallen into poverty because of COVID-19 and the loss of their livelihoods and assets due to Typhoon Rai.

The typhoon disrupted access to safe water and sanitation facilities, heightening the risk of infectious disease outbreaks, including cholera. Some 2.4 million people need water, sanitation, and hygiene support. Assessments indicate that over 141 water structures and over 410 sanitation facilities have been destroyed. Affected families are now relying on springs and hand pumps for water, many of which are contaminated by flood and sea waters. Water and sanitation facilities in all affected schools and health centres have been damaged. Hygiene promotion remains an overarching priority.

With some 220 health facilities, 40 per cent of health stations damaged across the affected regions, the health system faces enormous challenges which are compounded by a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Lack of health and nutrition human resources is a concern. Maintaining access to life-saving assistance, including maternal and child health, should be prioritized. Over 133,0006 children are at risk of acute severe malnutrition.

High displacement rates and heightened risks of gender-based violence create psychosocial and mental health challenges for children and adolescents. Children in the displacement sites are at higher risk of violence, with girls and women particularly at risk of sexual violence. Children with disabilities are especially vulnerable.

The typhoon comes as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge caused by the Omicron variant. Since the start of the pandemic, 3.5 million positive COVID-19 cases, with 202,884 active cases and 58,300 deaths have been reported.

The impact of the typhoon on the education of children, who are already profoundly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is devastating. Since March 2020, schools have been closed, and their reopening in the affected areas will be further delayed unless urgent action is taken. The Department of Education (DepEd) estimates that 89 per cent of 29,671 schools in the affected areas have sustained damage impacting the education of 14.8 million learners.