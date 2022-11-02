UNICEF Philippines Humanitarian Situation Report No. 10 (Typhoon Rai) 28 October 2022

Reporting Period: 12 September to 16 October

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

2,400,00 People in need of humanitarian assistance

912,000 Children in need of humanitarian assistance

HIGHLIGHTS

With the UNICEF response to Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) drawing to a close, remaining activities are focused on rehabilitation and recovery, and systems strengthening for local partners and government. To date, UNICEF and its partners have provided 146,664 children and women with access to primary healthcare; 282,701 individuals with emergency water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure, supplies, and services; 373,837 children with screening for wasting; 54,337 people with safe channels to report sexual exploitation and abuse; 28,267 children and caregivers with mental health and psychosocial support services; 116,548 children with learning continuity; 5,131 households with humanitarian cash transfers; and 5.5 million individuals with messaging on prevention and access to essential services.

These are enabled by around US$16 million mobilized for the super typhoon, the COVID-19 pandemic, and for strengthening disaster preparedness. The humanitarian resources received amount to 40 per cent of UNICEF’s appeal worth US$39.8 million

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

UNICEF appeals for US$39.8 million to provide humanitarian services to 492,000 people, which include 293,000 children, in the Philippines. The appeal covers two pillars: (a) UNICEF’s humanitarian preparedness and response to Typhoon Rai-affected areas in regions with per cent of overall funding, and (b) nationwide COVID-prevention and response with per cent of overall funding. Flexible and timely humanitarian funding is required to meet the pressing needs of children and their families in disaster-affected areas who are experiencing the devastating impacts of the typhoon and the effects of the COVID-pandemic.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to the generous and valuable contributions to the response by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund and the Governments of Japan, Korea, France, and New Zealand. Furthermore, UNICEF made over US$4.6 million funding from UNICEF Thematic Funds, National Committee contributions and the private sector available to scale up the emergency response in affected areas (out of which US$1.4 million is a loan).

UNICEF implements the programme in partnership with the following government agencies: the Department of Health (DOH), the National Nutrition Council (NNC), the Department of Education (DepEd), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the National Child Protection Working Group (NCPWG) and their sub-national counterparts. Furthermore, UNICEF has partnered with national and international non-governmental organizations, namely, Action Against Hunger, Community and Family Services International (CFSI), Plan International, Save the Children, Bantay Bata, Samaritan’s Purse, ACTED, A Single Drop for Safe Water (ASDSW), ECPAT Philippines, and other United Nations agencies.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

As humanitarian needs due to Typhoon Rai dwindle, UNICEF has been shifting its interventions to support disaster preparedness and resilience across the child-relevant programme areas. This is helping to augment the capacities of local and provincial authorities and partners to better prepare for and manage future emergencies.

Specifically, efforts towards recovery in the health and nutrition system continue in Southern Leyte and Caraga, with a focus on building capacities, preparedness and resilience for future emergencies.

UNICEF continues to support WASH implementing partners and the Provincial Health Offices of Surigao del Norte and the Dinagat Islands to strengthen cluster coordination, and programming and budgeting for sustainability. Rehabilitation and construction of WASH facilities in community and schools are also ongoing in the Caraga region.

UNICEF continuously supports the local government units (LGUs) and Regional Child Protection Working Groups of Caraga and Region VIII in systems strengthening within the context of recovery and rehabilitation as well as preparedness. Capacity-building, technical assistance, and community empowerment are being put in place to influence local policies, plans, and budgets to better prevent and respond to child protection and gender-based violence in times of emergencies.

While in-person classes have resumed, there remains a gap in the number of usable classrooms following damages caused by Typhoon Rai. The challenge is in ensuring quality education in a safe and secure learning environment. UNICEF continues to advocate for the urgent need for school repair and reconstruction.

Finally, the affected population in the province of Bohol where UNICEF is extending financial assistance is still recovering and rebuilding their shelters. Key challenges are high costs and limited support from the government and other NGOs operating in Bohol.

Moreover, UNICEF stands ready and is further strengthening its capacities to undertake and support well-coordinated humanitarian response within this heightened period of exposure from the typhoon season and other hazards. Most recently, these investments allowed UNICEF to act on government request for WASH assistance in Burdeos, Quezon following the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru (Karding) which most significantly impacted Central Luzon during the last week of September.