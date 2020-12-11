UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Region - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report N. 15 (Reporting Period: 14 November - 11 December 2020)

Highlights

• One year after the first cases of a novel coronavirus were detected in Wuhan, China, the COVID-19 pandemic, including its social economic impacts, continues to affect the lives of children in the region and around the world, exacerbating vulnerabilities of families and communities to other hazards, such as typhoons and flooding.

• To date, 1,585,049 positive COVID-19 cases and 37,430 deaths have been confirmed in the region, with Indonesia (569,707 cases) and the Philippines (438,069 cases) being the most affected.

• Most countries have now reopened schools; however, following the detection of new COVID-19 cases, some countries have temporarily reclosed schools as a precautionary measure. UNICEF is supporting governments through safe back-to-school campaigns and in aiding governments’ decision making through awareness raising on the benefits of school returns for children’s learning, wellbeing and protection.

• Since January 2020, 206 million children were reached with targeted messages and information on COVID-19 on personal hygiene and improved sanitary practices through schools and early childhood development centres.

• To date, UNICEF and partners provided 58.9 million children, parents and primary caregivers with mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) as part of the COVID-19 response.