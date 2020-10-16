UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Region - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No.13 (Reporting Period: 19 September – 16 October 2020

Highlights

East Asia and Pacific has surpassed one million COVID-19 cases, with the Philippines (336,926 cases) and Indonesia (328,952 cases) being the most affected. To date, 1,010,512 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the region, with 26,690 deaths.

Most countries in the region have now started reopening schools; however, the new school year has recorded a significant decline in enrolment compared to the previous year. As of 16 October, 2.9 million children who were enrolled in the previous school year have not yet reenrolled for the current school year. UNICEF is supporting governments across the region with the safe back to school campaigns.

An additional 3 million people were reached with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies and services, including WASH in schools, during the reporting period, for a total of over 10.6 million people reached since January 2020.