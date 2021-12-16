UNICEF concerned for children in the Philippines as Typhoon Rai/Odette strike

UN children’s agency prepares supplies for families, especially those in vulnerable and high-risk communities on the typhoon’s track

MANILA, 16 December 2021 – Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) is expected to make landfall today in Surigao Provinces or the southern portion of Eastern Visasyas. Almost 16 million Filipinos are facing threats including strong winds, heavy rains, flooding, landslides, displacement and risk loss to life, home, livelihood and agriculture. Around 700,000 of them are vulnerable children.

Typhoon Odette/Rai’s projected path is similar to the destructive Typhoon Sendong/Washi that struck Mindanao ten years ago to this day, and Typhoon Pablo/Bopha in December 2012. UNICEF undertook a massive humanitarian response for Typhoons Sendong and Pablo to help children and their families recover.

UNICEF expresses deep concern for children and families at risk and re-affirms its commitment and readiness to provide support to the Philippine Government to reach vulnerable populations. UNICEF is working in possible affected areas of Samar, Northern Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, and Catanduanes with health, nutrition, WASH, child protection and education interventions.

Children suffer the most during emergencies. While the threat of COVID-19 still looms, the typhoon puts children at risk of another setback that may further upend their lives. UNICEF remains ready upon the request of the Philippine Government and has prepositioned emergency supplies for about 25,000 people to respond to their needs for safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, nutrition, education and child protection.

UNICEF is also ready to distribute supplies on short notice and activate partners for more emergency supplies for immediate distribution.

