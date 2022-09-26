UNICEF concerned for children in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Noru/Karding strikes

UN children’s agency prepares supplies for family, especially for those in vulnerable and high-risk communities on the typhoon’s track

MANILA, 25 September 2022 –Super Typhoon Noru (local name Karding) is expected to make landfall today in Luzon, including the capital Metro Manila. Noru is the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2022 and the most powerful typhoon to hit the island of Luzon this year, developing into a super typhoon after a period of rapid intensification.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s DROMIC Preparedness Report No.3 issued at 6am on 25 September, nearly 800,000 people across eight regions will be affected by hurricane force winds and torrential rainfall, among them over 32,000 poor families.

UNICEF, along with its partners, is closely monitoring the situation and expresses its deep concern for children and families at risk. UNICEF has prepositioned emergency supplies such as tents, water purification tablets, water containers and hygiene kits for immediate distribution to affected families.

“The climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic already took a heavy toll on children in the Philippines. To be able to grow up happy and healthy, children need safety and stability, especially during emergencies. Being prepared and keeping children at the center of disaster risk reduction is one of the best ways to provide that stability,” UNICEF Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said.

During disasters, children are among the most vulnerable. Children and their families experience strong winds, heavy rains, flooding, landslides, and displacement which cause them to stop schooling, have less access to health care services, safe water and nutritious food, become exposed to diseases such as COVID-19, and face higher risks of abuse, exploitation and neglect.

