UNICEF concerned for children affected by the Taal volcano unrest

Children affected by multiple emergencies face risks to their health and well-being

MANILA, 6 July 2021 –UN children’s rights agency UNICEF is concerned for children affected by the Taal Volcano unrest. Children affected face a multitude of risks. The COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of weather disturbances from the typhoon season, and the restive Taal Volcano endanger the fulfilment of children’s rights to survival, development, protection and participation.

“During emergencies, children are especially vulnerable to disease, malnutrition and violence. UNICEF focuses on these children and their families, to save lives and support early action required to protect and safeguard their wellbeing. UNICEF remains ready to support the Government of the Philippines,” Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF Philippines Representative says.

Children living within danger zones and in evacuation centers are at risk of respiratory problems, water-borne and vaccine-preventable diseases, and malnutrition due to food insecurity. Displacement will make children and their families more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus due to possible challenges faced in evacuation centers including crowding, limited hygiene facilities, and limited supplies of personal protective equipment. Children may also exhibit stress and need to be supported with psychosocial interventions.

UNICEF has prepositioned emergency supplies to respond to needs for safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, nutrition, education, child protection and COVID-19 prevention. These supplies include N95 masks, child-friendly spaces, students and teacher’s kits, hygiene and water kits as well as ready-to-use therapeutic food for malnourished children, among others.

