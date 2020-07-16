UNICEF and GRAB help health workers and children during COVID-19

MANILA, 13 JULY 2020: Grab, Southeast’s Asia’s leading super app, and UNICEF have joined forces in the Philippines to provide much needed personal protective equipment and health supplies for frontline health workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as providing handwashing supplies to keep children safe in schools.

Grab users in the Philippines can make in-app donations that will help UNICEF purchase lifesaving supplies such as masks, gloves, soap, tents and gowns for healthcare heroes and children returning to schools, which lack basic sanitation.

“The COVID-19 crisis is a child rights crisis. Children have been affected by the pandemic in many ways such as stopping of school and essential services such as immunization, and increased risk of online exploitation. The private sector has shown time and again that they are committed to protecting child rights during this time,” said Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF Philippines Country Representative.

Grab users can donate money via the GrabPay e-wallet or donate their Grab Rewards points to support UNICEF’s efforts to deliver essential supplies where they are needed most.

“When we started out in executing our mission in the Philippines, it is rooted in the conviction that we can and we will use our platform and our technology to deliver a brand a good to as many Filipinos as possible, and that commitment has never been stronger despite the threats posed by COVID-19 to our communities. As the country’s every day, everything app, we take pride in helping solve issues and improving the lives of many - be it in transportation, delivery, or even payment solutions. As we work towards protecting and supporting our communities, we take pride in working alongside UNICEF, in using our technology and platform for good and in deepening our commitments most especially to those who are left vulnerable by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Grab Philippines President Brian Cu.

Since the start of the pandemic, UNICEF Philippines has been working closely with the government and its partners to stop the spread of COVID-19, keep children at the heart of its response and to mitigate the long-term impact of the pandemic on children. UNICEF has provided public health information to people on how to protect themselves, particularly focusing on children, pregnant and breastfeeding women. UNICEF provided critical medical supplies, including masks and others personal protective equipment to health workers, and ensuring that children and their families have access to safe water, sanitation services, and hygiene supplies.

Partnering with companies like Grab helps UNICEF raise awareness about COVID-19 and its impact on children to the millions of Grab users in the region, and to generate much needed funding. Globally, UNICEF is appealing for US$1.6 billion to support its humanitarian response for children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Philippines, UNICEF requires US$14 million to fund its response.

This initiative is part of UNICEF’s #Reimagine global campaign to task the global community to #Reimagine a better world for children post COVID-19.

