UNHCR Philippines CRI Report (October 2020) Issue No. 9

Everyday, forcibly displaced families in Mindanao are experiencing emergency on top of another emergency as they are living in challenging situations brought about by COVID-19. UNHCR, in close coordination with the government and Protection partners, provided essential goods and Core Relief Items (CRIs) to the displaced families in Mindanao. As of reporting, UNHCR has delivered and distributed CRIs to 20,706 beneficiaries in Mindanao.

CRI distribution in Matungao, Lanao del Norte

UNHCR, in partnership with ACTED, distributed hygiene kits to 127 IDP families in Pangi Bakwit Village, Matungao as a response to the COVID-19 health emergency. These families have been seeking refuge in the said transitory site after their homes were destroyed due to the Marawi siege in 2017.

CRI distribution in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat

UNHCR, in partnership with Magungaya Mindanao Inc. (MMI), distributed core relief items composed of blankets, mosquito nets, sleeping mats, plastic sheets and solar lamps to 37 IDP families in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat. These IDPs were displaced due to a storm surge that hit the municipality leaving the IDP’s houses totally damaged.

CRI distribution in BARMM-SGA Clusters

UNHCR, in partnership with Community and Family Services International (CFSI), distributed mosquito nets, plastic sheets, sleeping mats, and solar lamps to 3,422 IDP families in Pigcawayan and 567 IDP families in Midsayap. Most of these families were residing along rivers and low-lying areas and were displaced as their homes have been damaged or have been submerged to floodwaters due to heavy flooding caused by the torrential rains.

For more information on the CRI distribution, gaps and challenges, kindly download the October 2020 CRI Report.