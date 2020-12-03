UNHCR Philippines CRI Report (November 2020) Issue No. 10

Forcibly displaced families in Mindanao are already living in fragile situations because of intense flooding brought about by extreme weather conditions. And with the COVID-19 outbreak, these families are placed in a greater protection crisis. UNHCR, in coordination with the government and Protection partners, distributed core relief items (CRIs) to the displaced families in Mindanao. UNHCR has delivered and distributed CRIs to 2,350 beneficiaries in Mindanao.

CRI distribution in Patikul, Sulu

UNHCR, in coordination with the Local Government Unit and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Patikul and in partnership with Integrated Resource Development for Tri-People (IRDT), distributed hygiene kits, solar lamps, sleeping mats, plastic sheets and mosquito nets to 461 families in Patikul, Sulu. These families have finally returned to their places of origin after being displaced several times since July 2017 as a result of the focused military operation against the members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

For more information on the CRI distribution, gaps and challenges, kindly download the November 2020 CRI Report.